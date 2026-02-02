PF REPORTS JUDGE  TO JCC FOR FAILURE TO DELIVER JUDGMENTS

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
JUDGE REPORTED TO JCC FOR FAILURE TO DELIVER JUDGMENTS
When a Consent Agreement was entered into in May 2025, to emd the crisis in the Patriotic Front between Miles Sampa and Raphael Nakacinda, Justice Conceptor Chinyanwa Zulu a High Court judge, strangely refused to sign the consent.
When public pressure was brought to bear, she claimed she couldn’t approve the Consent Agreement as she had admitted expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga to the matter and wanted to hold full trial.
She held a full trial and has still refused to deliver Judgement.
She has been reported to Judicial Complaints Commission for the unethical conduct of delaying the cases regarding the Patriotic Front party.
A formal complaint by a citizen was filed to the JCC on Monday, 2nd February 2026.
We should remember that Justice Emelia Phiri Sunkutu in June 2025, resigned just one week after being suspended by President Hichilema.
Her suspension was based on JCC recommendations regarding an alleged failure to deliver judgments and other misconduct.
You have done well to report Judge Conceptor Chinyama to the Judicial Complaints Commission.
Firstly the Hon Judge failed to endorse the Consent Order application made in March 2025. Instead she referred the matter to a full trial. The case had been gathering dust in some folder for over 7 months! The referral was made after People complained as to why the Judge was failing to honor the Consent Order.
Upon referral to a full trial, parties made their submissions, and it was very clear as to which direction the judgement was going.
The Honorable Judge reserved ruling indefinitely!
90 days, and the case is still gathering dust in some Folder.
We wait to hear what the JCC will now do.. Another indefinite wait might be in the offing.
And someone says there’s no Opposition in Zambia!
Free the Patriotic Front, return the party to the legitimate leaders, and face competition on 13th August,2026.
The Patriotic Front has been removed from the Ballot, and taking a long , meandering route to have a candidate on the Ballot.
And you call this Democracy!!!!
Hakainde is hanging on a thin thread held by Robert Chabinga. If it snaps, He is history.
On my Ballot on 13th August,2026
Will be
Hakainde’s Executive Misrule
The Dancing Nellie Mutti ‘s Parliament
Mumba Malila’s Judiciary
The Axis of ….
The Axis will fall on 13th August, 2026.