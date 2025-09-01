⬆️ BRIEFING | PF Rift Deepens as Chabinga Accuses Rivals of Tonse Alliance Links





Mafinga MP Robert Chabinga, who also serves as leader of the opposition in Parliament, has declared that the faction led by Raphael Nakacinda and Matero lawmaker Miles Sampa does not belong to the Patriotic Front but is aligned with the Tonse Alliance.



Speaking from Mafinga, Chabinga, who styles himself as acting PF president, said Sampa had distanced himself from him and Secretary General Morgan Ngona under unclear circumstances.





Chabinga warned both Sampa and Nakacinda against dragging President Hakainde Hichilema into the party’s internal disputes.





Chabinga also appealed for calm among PF members, urging those vying for the party presidency to wait for the courts to decide on the validity of the August 2023 convention before calling for another gathering.





“We must respect the judicial process,” he said, stressing that any premature moves would undermine unity.





The statement underlines the fractures within Zambia’s largest opposition party, as rival camps trade accusations ahead of an eventual leadership contest.





