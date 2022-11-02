PF RISK HAVING NO PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IN 2026

With the foregoing, there is high risk that PF would go to 2026 elections without a presidential candidate if not careful.

The election of who takes over the party must be handled with care to prevent the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections saga where the PF were knocked out technically.

There are fears even among their membership that some of the candidates wanting to led the party are already appearing before law enforcement agencies.

The challenge PF has is that the new leader will be elected by the General Assembly whose composition we see as Zambian Eye may not factor in what is at play.

It is clear for anyone to see reading at the happenings that the UPND would do anything to prevent a bounce back of the PF into government.

“Ati alebwelela po? Takuli ukubwelela apo aleyikala pesa? Natwikala po. (How is he going to come back? We are already on the seat,” President Hakainde Hichilema strongly stated this recently.

President Hichilema said he was aware of the talk even among Civil Servants of the alebwelela po adding that it was all over for the PF. He called for alligence to his administration.

We foresee the 2026 elections will be the most controversial and tightly contested. It will not be an easy election for both the ruling and opposition.

Currently, the PF feels confident of bouncing back looking at the performance of the UPND so far. They are listening to the voices out there who feel life in terms of costing of living is high than before.

However the Hakainde Hichilema UPND Administration feels they are living to its campaign promises with employment in civil service, free education and no cadrism. They feel confident and seeing no way Zambians would want to be back to the PF.

The dynamics of all this still points at the leadership of the vying political parties. The UPND will use any tactic within its means for a technical knockout than leavs the opponent to the finals – elections.

Zambian Eye