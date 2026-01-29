PF RISKS SELF-DESTRUCTION



…. if its leadership fails to put aside personal rivalries and act with political maturity before the dissolution of Parliament





Lusaka…. Thursday January 29, 2026



Political activist Charles Chishimba has warned that the Patriotic Front (PF) risks self-destruction if its leadership fails to put aside personal rivalries and act with political maturity before the dissolution of Parliament.





Mr Chishimba said reunification within PF was still possible, but only if leaders chose unity over ego-driven battles.





“PF reuniting before the dissolution of Parliament is still possible, but it will depend on whether political maturity finally takes precedence over egos,” Mr Chishimba said.





He lamented the absence of decisive and calming leadership within the former ruling party, arguing that senior figures had failed to rise to the moment.





“This was the exact moment when Given Lubinda should have risen as a father figure in PF – a unifier who calms tempers and brings everyone to the table. Unfortunately, PF today looks like a home where children are fighting, and there is no parent willing or able to stop them,” he said.





Mr Chishimba said the current standoff would serve as a defining test for the party’s leadership and their ability to place the organisation above personal interests.





“This period will test the political intelligence of PF leadership. It will show whether they are mature enough to navigate a difficult moment or whether they will allow personal battles to destroy a party with deep roots in the country,” he said.





He added that unity within the party remained achievable if key figures demonstrated goodwill and engaged constructively.





“Unity is still achievable, especially if Makebi Zulu and Brian Mundubile can put differences aside and engage in a serious round-table discussion for the good of the party and its supporters,” Mr Chishimba said.





However, he also outlined an alternative strategic option should reconciliation fail, suggesting that some leaders consider disengaging from ongoing internal legal battles.





“If I were advising strategically, I would recommend that Makebi Zulu and Brian Mundubile consider going to Tonse under FDD and leave Given Lubinda and a small group to continue fighting PF court battles on their own,” he said.





According to Mr Chishimba, such a move would deny political opponents an opportunity to exploit the PF brand during the general elections.





“This would deny Chabinga and UPND the opportunity to field a candidate under the PF name in the general elections – a move that would only confuse the electorate, and one that UPND may well be counting on,” he said.





Mr Chishimba emphasised that the party’s future depended less on legal manoeuvres and formal positions, and more on decisive, strategic leadership.





“At this stage, clarity, unity, and strategic thinking matter more than titles and court papers,” he said.