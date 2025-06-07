PF SAYS EDGAR LUNGU’S DEATH COULD HAVE BEEN PREVENTED IF HE WAS ALLOWED TO SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION EARLIER





By Chamuka Shalubala



The Patriotic Front-PF says former President Edgar Lungu’s death could have been avoided had people been professional and patriotic by allowing the former head of state to seek medical attention earlier.





Speaking in South Africa to SABC news, PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda noted with sadness that from the time Mr. Lungu left office, he was not allowed to leave the country for his routine medical checkups before recently sneaking out of the country.





Meanwhile, Mr. Nakacinda has wondered why the government all the sudden has taken interest in wanting to be in charge of Mr. Lungu’s funeral procession by wanting to buy him a casket and repatriate his remains.





He explains that both the Lungu family and the PF have expressed reservations, fearing that these actions are politically motivated and that government seeks to use the funeral as an opportunity for political gain.





But Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has expressed shock at the comments made by Mr. Nakacinda, stating that it would be both unfortunate and disheartening for anyone, including government, to exploit the death of Mr. Lungu for political gain.





Mr. Mweetwa says government has no intention of politicizing the passing of Mr. Lungu, as there was no benefit in doing so.





He has assured the public that government is committed to ensuring Mr. Lungu receives a dignified farewell, given the international significance of his death.



PHOENIX NEWS