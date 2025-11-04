PF SAYS IT WON’T USE FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S DELAYED BURIAL AS A SCAPEGOAT TO STALL ELECTION OF A NEW PRESIDENT

By: Thomas Afroman Mwale

The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) faction led by Given Lubinda has declared that it will not use the delayed burial of late former President Edgar Lungu as a scapegoat for failing to mobilize and elect a new party president at its convention scheduled for the end of November 2025.

Speaking at a media briefing Acting PF Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda disclosed that while the party remains deeply concerned about the unresolved burial of the former head of state, it will not allow the matter to hinder its organizational programs.

Ms. Nyirenda stated that it is not the opposition PF’s failure for former president Lungu not to be buried but government’s failure.

She accused those in power of neglecting to apologize to the Lungu family and of failing to ensure the late President is accorded a dignified burial, describing the situation as one that continues to hurt the party.

Meanwhile Ms. Nyirenda, who is also the Lundazi Member of Parliament, announced that during a Central Committee meeting held on Sunday, 2nd November 2025, the PF resolved to open nominations for presidential aspirants for seven days effective 3rd November 2025.

She revealed that non-refundable application fees have been set at K200,000 for male aspirants, K100,000 for female aspirants, and K100,000 for youth aspirants with each candidate required to sign a commitment pledge to remain loyal to the PF even if not adopted.

At the same media briefing, PF National Chairperson Emmanuel Mpakata downplayed the ongoing court matter involving the Mafinga Member of Parliament, saying there is no injunction restraining the PF from mobilizing or electing its leaders.

SunFmTvNews