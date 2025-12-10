PF SECRETARY GENERAL MORGAN NG’ONA SUED OVER K2 MILLION LEGAL FEES



PF SECRETARY GENERAL SUED OVER K2 MILLION LEGAL FEES



Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Morgan Ng’ona has been sued by Messrs Joseph Chirwa and Company over K2 million in outstanding legal fees.





In a statement of claim filed at the Lusaka High Court, the law firm says it received instructions from Mr. Ng’ona on January 24 and August 27, 2024, to handle court proceedings on his behalf.





The instructions included legal representation, preparation of court documents, and other professional services necessary for proper conduct of proceedings, in line with standard legal practice.





The firm says it agreed with Mr. Ng’ona to charge a flat fee of K200,000 for each matter, payable regardless of the stage of proceedings. However, Mr. Ng’ona allegedly failed to make the payments.





According to the claim, Mr. Ng’ona represented that the State would cover all legal fees and that he and his party enjoyed support from State House and the President. Despite these assurances, he has not settled the fees as agreed.





Following his alleged deliberate neglect, the total outstanding amount now stands at K2 million.