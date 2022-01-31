PF SHOULD BRACE FOR HARD TIMES – LUBINDA

… says the UPND Government is all out to prove corruption allegations against PF officials.

Lusaka … Monday, January, 31, 2022 [Smart Eagles]

PF acting president Given Lubinda says the former ruling party should brace for hard times following the continued harassment of its officials by the New Dawn Government.

Speaking upon arrival at the Anti Corruption Commission where he was summoned to appear for questioning on unknown charges, Hon. Lubinda said the UPND when in opposition sung the song of corruption against the PF and are all out to prove the allegations.

He said of the corruption matters investigated by the ACC non of them have yieded any positive results.

Hon.Lubinda said Zambians should question themselves if this is the change they voted for where the country has now been turned into a police state.

He said he is ready to be harrassed and raided by law enforcement agencies since he is at the epitome of the PF.

” PF should brace for hard times. I am ready to be harrassed and raided.If my colleagues have been raided and questioned what about me who is at the epitome of the party, they can’t spare me,” Hon. Lubinda said.

” Former President Edgar Lungu has said he knows who they are looking for. They have gone all out to harass PF officials and ordinary people aligned to PF. I dont know why they have called me here. In all occasions they inform people when summoned on the issues for questioning. For them they said come and I want to listen from them,” He said.

Hon. Lubinda said the continued summoning and raiding of PF officials will not break the former ruling party.

He said the PF will continue to defend democracy in the country.

“They Sung the song of corruption against PF when in opposition now want to prove the allegations. Of all matters investigated how many have been taken to court and succeeded. PF will stand ready to fight against corruption but must be matters they have to follow and not rumour mongering,” He said.

” The good thing is that Zambians are seeing and are asking whether we should turn into a police state.They will not break us and we are ready to defend democracy,” Hon. Lubinda said.