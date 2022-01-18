By Charles Tembo

THE PF is showing the old behaviour that made them fail to see or even smell the wind of change in 2021, says Youth Development Organisation executive director Partner Siabutuba.

He urges the PF leadership to tame their members against issuing statements that are provocative and tempestuous.

Siabutuba said statements being issued by PF information chairperson Raphael Nakacinda are insensitive and highly provocative.

“It’s so disappointing that PF, a party that was in power for 10 years does not understand the simple doctrine of checks and balances. The former ruling party’s failure to come to terms that they are now in the opposition is what is slowly making them becoming irrelevant to multiparty democracy where only good and competitive ideas are the only ways for any political party to stand the test of time,” he said. “Instead of concentrating on their party rebranding programmes, PF is showing the old behaviours that made them fail to see or even smell the wind of change in 2021. Only an arrogant and defiant political party led by arrogant leaders would fail to see clear signs of rejection.”

Siabutuba said until August 13, 2021, PF leaders believed that they would win 2021 elections.

“One wonders what kind of politicians these are who don’t learn from their past mistakes. Raphael Nakacinda and Bowman Lusambo’s enjoyment of freedom of speech may not be defamatory, but they are highly provocative and they should not blame the police for the endless battles using the laws they (PF) left,” he argued.

Siabutuba said Nakacinda should be reminded that UPND supporters “are already losing patience on the police for being professional in the way they are handling cases involving him”.

“One day the UPND cadres might just decide to protect their president who is also the Republican President. PF should remember that they are currently not qualified to talk about cost of living as life was more expensive a few months ago under their leadership,” he said. “Corruption and abuse of the public order Act and public resources was the order of the day as evidenced by the Auditor General’s reports.”

Siabutuba wondered what forgiveness the PF leaders “are asking for when Nakacinda and Lusambo are busy showing arrogance”.

“On the other hand Mr Given Lubinda and former president Edgar Lungu are asking for forgiveness from Zambians for their arrogance, the conduct of Raphael Nakacinda and Bowman Lusambo don’t look like they are sorry for anything. The over 2.8 million Zambians that voted for UPND will not take kindly and let alone accept those apologies from people like Nakacinda who are bent on undermining and bringing the good name and image of the popularly voted President into ridicule,” charged Siabutuba. “We urge the PF leadership to tame their members against issuing statements that are provocative and tempestuous. We also urge the police and other law enforcing agencies to protect the office of the presidency against unwanted attacks.”