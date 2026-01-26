🇿🇲 ANALYSIS | PF Slams the Door on Breakaways as Chaos Frays



The Patriotic Front’s Central Committee resolutions issued on today, Monday, January 26, 2026 are a hard reset attempt by the Given Lubinda enclave, at the exact moment Brian Mundubile’s Tonse Alliance move is turning PF’s internal contest into a survival fight.





The first thing PF has done is drawing a red line around identity. The statement “unequivocally dissociates itself from the so-called ‘ECL-PF Movement’” and calls it “a fictitious construct” driven by “rogue and selfish elements.” This is not just semantics. It is a direct message to Tonse Alliance actors who have been marketing an “ECL-PF Movement” as the usable vehicle after Tonse’s internal split, and it is also a warning shot at PF MPs and officials flirting with that platform.





PF then escalates it from politics to discipline. “Any member of the PF who associates with the breakaway illegal Tonse, shall be deemed to have exited their membership” is the clearest threat PF has issued in months. It is designed to force a binary choice for members: stay inside Lubinda’s chain of command or accept you are out. The timing matters because Mundubile has already crossed into a Tonse leadership contest publicly, presenting his filing as an internal democratic process.





There is also a second, quieter message inside these resolutions: PF is trying to reclaim Tonse Alliance itself, not merely distance itself from it. The document repeats, in multiple clauses, that PF remains “the anchor party” under Lubinda, and that actions by the Dan Pule and Zumani Zimba faction are “illegal.” This mirrors earlier PF messaging that Tonse’s rival centre has no authority to “expel” PF from the alliance, even as that faction pushes ahead with a congress timetable.





The contradiction is now structural. PF leaders are headed to Kasama to campaign for a Tonse candidate running on the FDD ticket as the special purpose vehicle, while PF’s own statement tells members to “stay away” from what it calls “illegal Tonse” processes. This paradox is no longer a messaging problem. It is a coordination problem. The public sees one opposition ecosystem, but the paperwork, command, and legitimacy claims point in different directions at the same time.





The fifth section, where PF lists its representatives to the Tonse Council of Leaders, reads like a power map. It places Lubinda at the apex, then anchors the rest of the chain in known PF bigwigs, including Raphael Nakacinda, Miles Sampa, Mumbi Phiri, Chishimba Kambwili, Makebi Zulu, and others. In political terms, that list is the Lubinda enclave reasserting who “counts” as PF inside the Tonse architecture, and who does not. It also signals that PF intends to carry its internal factions into Tonse as a bloc, not as individual free agents.





Mukandila’s follow-up framing sharpens the same line, but with a broader storyline. He argues PF “lost the 2021 elections due to betrayal,” claims a “state-sponsored project” is again “actively at work,” and insists Tonse was created as a “strategic political model intended to rebrand” PF into a “more civil, inclusive” platform. This is PF asking its members to interpret every breakaway as infiltration, not as an organic leadership dispute. Practically, it is a defensive narrative meant to keep the base from drifting to rival centres of authority.





What is not being said is just as loud. These documents do not answer the biggest question hanging over PF’s 2026 prospects: who issues the legally recognized adoption papers and certificates at nomination time, and under what uncontested authority? PF is talking like a party that controls its machinery, yet the broader PF leadership contest and court-linked legitimacy disputes remain unresolved in the public domain, and Mundubile’s move into Tonse is partly driven by that reality.





The other missing piece is political cost. Every new disciplinary threat tightens Lubinda’s grip, but it also increases the probability of more exits by ambitious figures who would rather lose with their own vehicle than be managed by a faction they no longer trust. PF’s own language admits the timeline pressure. It opens adoptions for MPs, mayors, and councillors, and speaks to conference deadlines, but it is doing this while key aspirants are openly questioning the fairness of internal processes.





The net effect is that PF has moved from “contain the crisis” to “declare the battlefield.” The statements are written like mobilisation documents, not reconciliation memos. This can energize a hard base, but it also raises the stakes for anyone sitting on the fence. For Mundubile’s camp, the message is simple: PF is preparing to treat the Tonse chairmanship contest as indiscipline. For Tonse’s rival faction, PF is saying: you cannot inherit Lungu’s political capital by inventing a movement name and calling it continuity.





This week’s test is not just who shouts louder. It is who can keep a coherent chain of command while still contesting elections across contested territory like Kasama, where the “green base” identity is now being challenged from both inside the opposition and from UPND’s steady inroads.





The PF resolutions are a bid to stop the bleeding. Whether they stop it, or simply formalise the split, will depend on what happens next in Tonse’s elective process and PF’s own ability to hold a conference that produces a leader the party can actually move with.



