PF SUCCESSION WRANGLES: WHEN JEALOUSY AND HATE THREATEN PARTY UNITY



Yes, succession wrangles are normal in every political party. They are expected in any democratic process. However, what is happening in the Patriotic Front (PF) today goes beyond normal competition it is a clear display of jealousy, hatred, and deliberate schemes aimed at one man: Hon. Brian Mundubile (BMM8).





The actions and conduct of ba Lubinda, Chishimba Kambwili, Miles Sampa, Celestine Mukandila, and some members of the MCC are not meant to strengthen the party but to completely destroy its unity. Instead of building PF, they are busy tearing it apart from within.





When Miles Sampa announced on his page that the leadership had agreed to reduce the number of presidential candidates to two, many of us genuinely thought this was progress. We believed, at last, reason had prevailed. But sadly kanshi zero. It later became clear that this was nothing but a scheme to defranchise Brian Mundubile and silence the voice of the people.





But let it be known today: we have a word for them.



We are resolved.

We are ready.

And we are united.



Where Brian Mundubile goes, we go.





The people are tired of manipulation. They are tired of confusion. They are tired of recycled names and endless power games. The people have already made their decision. The message from the grassroots is loud and clear.





The BMM8 bus is already on the move.

There is no stopping it.

There is no turning back.



Those who think they can block the will of the people will soon learn that leadership is not chosen in backrooms it is chosen by the masses. History has shown this before, and it will show it again.





Join the BMM8 movement now



MARTIN SIMWABA

BRIAN MUNDUBILE CAMPAIGN TEAM – COPPERBELT PROVINCIAL YOUTH CHAIRMAN POLITICAL