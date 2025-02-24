PF SUFFERS MAJOR BLOW AS ENTIRE CHILELE WARD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE IN KALABO DISTRICT DEFECTS TO UPND

23/2/25



The UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team led by Coordinator General Max Kasabi and his team, were in Chilele Ward of Kalabo District on a mobilization campaign trail of some Wards in Kalabo.





Coordinator General Kasabi told the crowd which included area Indunas, that President Hakainde Hichilema is indeed the best leader ever for Zambia as he has a heart for everyone particularly the vulnerable in society.





” President Hichilema has done many good things to uplift the lives of you people who live in far flung rural areas which wasn’t the case with previous administrations.



It’s for these reasons that all the people in Chilele Ward should reciprocate the President’s goodwill by giving him maximum votes in 2026″ he said.





Meanwhile PCT Chairlady Mwangala Sututu called on all the women and youths in Chilele Ward who are beneficiaries of President Hichilema’s social protection programs to vote for the President in next year’s polls for those programs and iniatives to continue.





At the same meeting, embattled former ruling party PF suffered yet another major setback as the entire PF Chilele Ward executive Committee led by Ward Chairman Kufekisa Njekwa ditched PF and defected to UPND.





Receiving the defectors on behalf of the Kalabo District Chairman Samuel Masiye, Chilele Ward Chairman Erick Chani Chani expressed happiness and welcomed the defectors, and told them to feel free in the party as UPND is led by a great leader who wants the best for every Zambian.





And speaking on behalf of the defectors Ward Vice Youth Treasurer Erick Nyumbu who represented the Ward Chairman said it was not possible to keep on opposing and fighting a President who is doing everything possible to improve people’s lives, especially free education and recruitment of so many teachers and healthcare workers.





Speaking in a vote of thanks on behalf of other area Indunas, Senior Induna Mutaami thanked the Presidential Campaign Team for visiting Chilele to spread the President’s message of togetherness and love for one another.

“I want to assure our President on behalf of all the area Indunas in Chilele Ward of our support because of his good leadership.



It’s our wish that the constitution is amended so that this wonderful President can continue beyond the stipulated two terms”. the Senior said.



Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.