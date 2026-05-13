🇿🇲 BRIEFING | PF-Tiyende Alliance Claims Grassroots Momentum After Strong ECZ Pre-Processing Turnout



Patriotic Front-Tiyende Alliance says the turnout recorded during the ongoing Electoral Commission of Zambia pre-processing exercise has reinforced its belief that the former ruling party still retains significant grassroots support ahead of the August general elections.





Alliance national chairperson Charity Banda said the grouping mobilised far more supporters than required for the exercise conducted at Civic Centre’s Nakatindi Hall in Lusaka for presidential hopeful Chitalu Chilufya.





“We managed to capture almost 200 people but we just needed 100,” Banda said. “This has made us learn to know that we have the people on the ground. As I’m speaking, there are people outside who are still waiting.”





Under ECZ requirements, presidential aspirants must present at least 100 registered supporters from each of Zambia’s ten provinces as part of the nomination process. The ongoing pre-processing programme, running until Friday, is designed to verify and streamline candidate submissions before nominations formally open.





Banda described the turnout as a morale boost for the opposition alliance, arguing that the response demonstrates that support for PF structures remains intact despite prolonged internal divisions and legal battles that have affected the former ruling party since 2021.



“To me, it’s a blessing in disguise. We are so happy because people still believe in us,” she said.





She further claimed that mobilisation efforts had produced strong numbers beyond Lusaka, particularly in provinces historically associated with PF support. “In Southern Province, they managed to capture 400 people. Northern Province also managed around 150 people,” Banda disclosed, adding that some provinces had already exceeded the required threshold by the first day of the exercise.





The development comes at a politically sensitive moment for the PF-Tiyende Alliance, which is attempting to project organisation and electoral viability following months of factional disputes within the broader PF camp. The alliance is operating under the political influence of Miles Sampa, who is backing Dr Chilufya’s presidential bid.





Banda also praised the ECZ process, describing it as orderly despite being a new electoral procedure. “This is a new process but we are learning from it and everyone is happy,” she said.





While turnout at mobilisation exercises does not automatically translate into votes, the PF-Tiyende Alliance appears eager to use the exercise to send a political message: that despite fragmentation, the PF brand still retains mobilising power in parts of the country as the 2026 campaign season accelerates.



© The People’s Brief | Chileshe Sengwe