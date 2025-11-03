PF to Hold General Conference This Month — PF Deputy SG Brenda Nyirenda

PF to Hold General Conference This Month — Brenda Nyirenda



The Patriotic Front (PF) has announced plans to hold its long-awaited General Conference this month to elect a new party president and leadership.





Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Acting Deputy Secretary General Hon. Brenda Nyirenda Chisopa, MP, said the Central Committee met on Sunday and resolved to open applications for all eligible members who wish to contest the presidency.





“All those posturing as Presidents of the Party, as long as they are in good standing with the PF, are free to apply,” she said.





According to Nyirenda, the application fees are set at K200,000 for male applicants, K100,000 for female applicants, and K100,000 for youths.



She also paid tribute to detained party leaders, including Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakacinda, saying, “Our hearts are with them in spirit, and we shall not relent in fighting for their freedoms. Freedom is coming soon.”





Nyirenda further accused the government of shrinking democratic space, citing arrests of opposition figures and civil society members for merely expressing dissent.





“In Zambia today, criticizing the Republican President has become a crime,” she said. “This should never be the case in a democracy.”





The PF, she emphasized, remains intact despite attempts to divide it. “Divided we fall, united we stand,” she urged, calling on members to register as voters ahead of the 2026 general elections.



©️ KUMWESU | November 3, 2025