PF/Tonse NMC meeting highlights



1. Meeting was Chaired by Given Lubinda who is positioning himself to be the presidential candidate next year





2. Lubinda began by proposing to amend the PF constitution as to allow for people with active criminal charges to hold positions. This was done to facilitate the continuation of Rafael Nakachinda as SG





3. In her support for Lubinda Rev Sumaili cautioned the NMC against supporting WJ Mudolo saying he is involved with satanic activities with Shepherd Bushiri





4. Sturdy Mwale and Davies Mwila strongly voiced their support for WJ Mudolo, claiming he was the only one with financial muscle to rescue PF





5. Near physical brawls involving Mumbi Phiri, Mutale and Chanda Kabwe

-Zambian Eagle