PF TROOP TO SOUTH AFRICA FOR EDGAR LUNGU’S BURIAL JUDGEMENT
Acting Chairman of the Tonse Alliance and Acting president of the Patriotic Front (PF), Given Lubinda, has arrived in South Africa and he is accompanied by 25 senior PF members and 4 Indians
Among the PF members in the delegation are Mulenga Kapwepwe, Davies Mwila, Joseph Malanji, Freedom Sikazwe and other PF officials.
Upon arrival, the group was received by a private BMW car hire service taking them to expensive Hotels in Sandton, and Midrand residence of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
Patriotic Front (PF) are in South Africa to give solidarity and attend the upcoming High Court hearing in the Gauteng Division, Pretoria tomorrow 4th August 2025.
They don’t want Edgar Lungu’s remains buried in his homeland apparently to fix the current government and the Zambian people.
The Almighty God, the one in heavens knows the truth about this whole episode. You can never hide the truth in the EYES of the Almighty God because you can be embarrassed. I Pray that the Almighty will and will put things plainly to make those that want to test his supremacy to shame. The Almighty God is not God trickery but God of truth. I pray for things to end in a good and friendly manner.
Those who know South African family law tell me it’s curtains for the Attorney-General of Zambia. The Lungu family is winning and burial should take place this week. It’s high time we had closure and moved on. Next issue, please.