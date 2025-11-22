PF UPDATE; Central Committee Meets Without Acting President Hon.Given Lubinda as Power Struggle Persist





Patriotic Front Members of the Central Committee led by Chairperson for Legal Affairs and Lukashya MP, Hon George Chisanga met to understand the pronouncements of Acting President Given Lubinda.





Earlier in the day, Chairperson, and Lupososhi Member of Parliament, Musonda Mpankata rejected the alleged removal of senior members including himself, Lundazi MP, Brenda Nyirenda, Milanzi MP, Mellesiana Phiri, Lusaka Province strongman, Christopher Shakafuswa, Northern Province Chairperson, Chomba Chipili and others from the Central Committee.





He instead called for a Central Committee that was rescheduled by Lubinda to meet and continue planning for the upcoming General Conference.





Among the issues discussed and concluded was that Hon. Lubinda was acting outside the party constitution and his decisions to remove members from the Central Committee did not have the blessing of the Constitution or the Central Committee.





The Central Committee have also urged that the preparartions of the work of the General Conference must continue.





PF Chairperson for the Party, Hon. Musonda Mpankanta was tasked to urgently organise a meeting of presidential candidates and Secretariat to agree on appointment of an Independent Electoral Commission, approval the list of delegates and venue for the General Conference.





A split has occurred in the Central Committee with some members supporting Lubinda and demanding that he be respected as leader of the Party while others are supporting PF Chairperson, Mpankanta arguing that Lubinda was acting maliciously because he was a presidential candidate pushing out rivals and their supporters to consolidate his base.