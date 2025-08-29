PF-UPND RIVALRY COSTS CITIZENS DEARLY, SAYS DU”



Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Antony Njobvu has raised concerns over the continued political bickering between the Patriotic Front (PF) and the ruling UPND, warning that their ongoing battles come at the expense of ordinary Zambians.





Njobvu described the cycle of rivalry as “a national embarrassment” that undermines Zambia’s development and tarnishes its reputation internationally. He said the country has spent far too long caught in the crossfire of PF and UPND political battles, while citizens struggle with poverty, high unemployment, and a soaring cost of living.





“Under PF, we saw selective development, misuse of state institutions, and tribal narratives,” Njobvu said. “The same pattern is emerging under UPND, with selective justice applied against political opponents.”





The DU leader argued that the continued feud between the two major parties benefits only politicians, leaving citizens to bear the social and economic consequences. He called for a shift away from partisan squabbles toward policies that unite Zambians and deliver tangible results.





“The Democratic Union offers an alternative path one focused on equal justice, opportunity creation, and putting the people first, rather than reliving yesterday’s battles,” Njobvu said.





He urged Zambians, especially the youth, to use their votes wisely in the upcoming elections, suggesting that political leaders, including President Hakainde Hichilema, should be respected and allowed to transition into roles that honor their contributions rather than perpetuate political rivalries.



©️ KUMWESU | August 29, 2025