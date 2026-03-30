PF URGED TO PUT HOUSE IN ORDER IF IT SHOULD BE ON BALLOT PAPER



SOUTHERN African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes Executive Director, Arthur Muyunda, has urged the Patriotic Front (PF) to urgently resolve its internal conflicts if it hopes to participate effectively in the 2026 general elections.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, Mr. Muyunda said SACCORD remains concerned about persistent divisions within the former ruling party, which have continued since it lost power, noting that the organization has been engaging PF leadership in an effort to promote dialogue and unity.





Mr. Muyunda warned that ongoing disputes within the PF, risk undermining its chances of appearing on the ballot when nominations open ahead of the 2026 polls.





“Every conflict happening in PF delays them from being part of the parties that will be on the ballot paper for the 2026 general elections,” said Mr. Muyunda.





He said the party has spent too much time engaging in internal wrangles rather than strengthening itself as a viable opposition, a development he said weakens the country’s democratic process.





“Democracy is supposed to be driven by both a strong ruling party and a strong opposition and the current situation in PF is not helping that,” said Mr. Muyunda.





He emphasized that SACCORD’s interest is to see the PF participate in the upcoming elections, but cautioned that the current trajectory could jeopardize that outcome.





“As things are going, we are seeing them still embroiled in conflicts,” said Mr. Muyunda.





Mr. Muyunda further called on the party to address any alleged external interference that may be contributing to internal confusion, urging PF leaders to take responsibility for the party’s future as they are the same people who will either destroy or build the party going forward.





He has since appealed for dialogue among party leaders to find lasting solutions to the disputes.





His remarks come in the wake of fresh tensions within the PF following the election of Makebi Zulu as president of a faction aligned to Given Lubinda, the development which has reportedly triggered legal action from another faction led by Robert Chabinga.



RCV