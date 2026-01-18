PF URGED TO UNITE AHEAD OF AUGUST POLLS



POLITICAL Analyst Bizeck Phiri has warned that continued wrangles within the Patriotic Front risk weakening the party thereby collapsing it.





Recently Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant Brian Mundubile withdrew his participation from the PF conclave convened by the party’s Expanded Council of Elders, citing bad faith, intimidation, and underhand maneuvers that he says undermined the integrity of the reconciliation process.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, Professor Phiri expressed concern that if these fights are not addressed within the remaining seven months before the general elections the PF risks not being on the ballot papers.





Professor Phiri cited the Chawama Parliamentary by-elections as what might happen in the forthcoming election if the PF does not unite and work in one accord.





“If the PF does not address the challenges it is facing within its leaders, it will enter the August polls weakened, divided and might not add any positive to the country”, said Professor Phiri.





He expressed concern that the continued fights are not just weakening the PF but making voters lose confidence in the party.

Professor Phiri has since called on the PF members to unite and not allow their ego to destroy the party.





He has also expressed concern over continued defections of opposition party members to the ruling party, something he says shows disloyalty to the parties.



RCV