PF URGES HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION TO INTERVENE AS KAMBWILI’S HEALTH DETERIORATES IN PRISON





The Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has approached the Human Rights Commission (HRC) seeking intervention with prison authorities to allow former Minister of Information, Chishimba Kambwili, access to medical treatment abroad, citing concerns over his deteriorating health while in custody.





Addressing the media immediately after meeting the HRC board, Acting Party President Given Lubinda expressed optimism over the Commission’s keen interest in Dr. Kambwili’s case, noting that the HRC has already engaged the Zambia Correctional Services on the matter.





Mr. Lubinda highlighted that the PF member’s health is worsening, revealing that his life supporting machine at the prison is malfunctioning complicating his Breathing problems.





He stressed the urgency of addressing the situation promptly, warning that any delays could lead to a further decline in Dr. Kambwili’s condition, potentially resulting in his death.





The Kasama High Court on 14th July 2025 upheld the conviction of former Minister Chishimba Kambwili, dismissing his appeal against a five-month sentence with hard labour.

