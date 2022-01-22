By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

THE PF are provoking President Hakainde Hichilema so that he loses focus in his efforts to recover stolen money, says Keegan Chipango.

And Chipango, a former MMD Livingstone Mulungushi Ward councillor, has accused the UPND media team of going to sleep and leaving the President to be attacked by PF.

In an interview, Chipango said corruption was not an easy thing to get rid of but required determination and unity.

He said the PF was using experience they gained in the past 10 years to fight battles against President Hichilema.

“They are using ‘black’ propaganda. They are provoking President Hichilema so that he loses focus in his efforts to recover stolen money. But good enough he President Hichilema] has also gained experience in the past years and is not answering them. But I am calling on UPND members to support his efforts of recovering the stolen monies,” he said.

“If you read world history, you will remember what happened to J.F. Kennedy. He had won on the premise to fight corruption and when it come to implementation, he was assassinated and when his brother tried to take over, he was also eliminated. I am calling on UPND members to support HH because the battle he has started is not an easy one, but the good thing is that it has the support of Zambians,” Chipango said.

He noted that the lazy attitude by UPND, especially its media team, to defend President Hichilema, was very worrying.

“As a result, the common man or a common Zambian is believing the PF. It is high time the UPND media team protected the President in fighting this battle because it will take the next 10 years. Corruption is not an easy thing to get rid of, it requires determination, unity and appreciation of whoever is trying to contribute to its end. It is high time the UPND realised that they are no longer in the opposition, they are in power,” Chipango said.

He urged Zambians to be bold and put the country first because PF members had a lot of connections and were capable of bribing waitresses.

Chipango added that the fight against corruption was for all Zambians, including PF members.

He said the battle was not for President Hichilema alone.

“What he is trying to do is simply to get back what was stolen from the Zambian people, he simply wants to get back what belongs to us all,” he said.

He accused the UPND media of going to sleep and leaving President Hichilema to received a lot of attacks from the PF.

“The UPND media is allowing the PF to set the narrative for them, they (PF) are setting the agenda for them as a result they (UPND) are dancing to their (PF) tune hence their lies travelling faster then the truth,” he said.

“The people who surround President Hichilema must help him achieve what the Zambians voted him for, they should help him return what was stolen,” said Chipango.