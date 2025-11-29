PF VOWS TO CHALLENGE SPEAKER’S RULING ON CHAWAMA SEAT



The Patriotic Front says it will support legal efforts to challenge the decision by Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti to declare the Chawama parliamentary seat vacant.





PF Chairperson for Legal Affairs George Chisanga tells Phoenix News that the party believes the ruling lacks constitutional backing and must be revisited to maintain legal integrity in the legislature.





Mr. Chisanga has questioned the timing and basis of the Speaker’s decision, stating that it contradicts earlier guidance that had allowed the former Chawama lawmaker Tasila Lungu time to attend to family matters following the death of her father, former late President Edgar Lungu.





He maintains that the Speaker’s action risks creating uncertainty in parliamentary procedures and sets what he views as an inappropriate precedent.





Mr. Chisanga stresses that the ruling disregards matters still before the courts and fails to take into account the broader context affecting the former Chawama MP. He has warned that holding a by-election in Chawama will impose a heavy financial burden on the country.





And Ms. Lungu’s lawyer Makebi Zulu says a comprehensive statement will be issued soon after the matter is studied in full.



PN