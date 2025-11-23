 DATELINE | PF Weekend Meltdown



The Dateline gives you a timeline and sequence of events across the political landscape. It is meant to champion clarity and misinformation.





 22:37 HOURS, FRIDAY — LUBINDA PULLS THE TRIGGER



A quiet Friday evening turned into a political earthquake when Acting PF President Given Lubinda released a late-night video, firing senior party figures with immediate effect. He cited Article 61(J) of the PF Constitution as his legal basis. Brenda Nyirenda, Musonda Mpankata, Melessiana Phiri, former SG Davies Mwila and four provincial chairpersons were removed. Jean Kapata was elevated to Acting National Chairperson. Miles Sampa and Celestine Mukandila were appointed Deputy Secretary Generals.





Within minutes, PF WhatsApp groups went into full crisis mode. What sounded like a decisive reshuffle was read as a declaration of war.



 EARLY HOURS, SATURDAY — THE BASE ERUPTS



The PF grassroots woke up to the announcement and split instantly into three distinct blocs:

1. The Mundubile camp, seeing the purge as a targeted strike on its core organisers.



2. The Makebi bloc, claiming this confirmed long-standing suspicions of internal sabotage.





3. The Lubinda loyalists, arguing his decisions were pure discipline.



Accusations of tribal undertones also emerged, with fringe voices claiming Lubinda was “too close to the Zambezi axis” and “compromised by UPND.” The rhetoric hardened as dawn broke.





EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON — MPANKATA STRIKES BACK



Lupososhi MP and PF Chairperson Musonda Mpankata publicly rejected Lubinda’s announcements, calling them “illegal, null and void.” Standing with Jonas Shakafuswa and Davies Mwila, Mpankata accused Lubinda of abandoning the soul of the party and acting out of “personal ambition and survival.”

He delivered the sharpest line of the weekend:

“The Acting President should have handed over instruments of power to the SG and Chairperson. He has failed.”





He announced that he would convene a Central Committee meeting himself.



 SATURDAY AFTER 16 — CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETS WITHOUT LUBINDA



For the first time since PF’s 2021 humiliating defeat, a Central Committee meeting was held without the acting party president. Led by Hon. George Chisanga, the committee agreed that Lubinda acted outside his authority. Preparations for the General Conference were reaffirmed.





They resolved:



– A neutral electoral commission must be appointed.



– A delegate register must be approved.



– A venue must be agreed upon.



– Lubinda’s decisions have no constitutional backing without ratification.



A political split inside the Central Committee is now official. Some members supporting Lubinda didn’t attend this meeting, arguing it’s illegal.





 21:32 HOURS, SATURDAY — NEW INFORMATION EMERGES



A highly placed PF insider wrote to editor.peoplesbrief@gmail.com claiming Lubinda reacted partly because of alleged involvement of Davies Mwila in financing youths linked to the Kabwe brutality. Again, this cannot be verified. Seven suspects are in custody. UPND cadres are blamed by most factions. The truth remains unclear. But the rumour has deepened mistrust inside PF.





⬆️ SUNDAY MORNING — A PARTY IN FREEFALL



By sunrise, three parallel chains of command had formed:



– Mpankata’s team preparing to run the convention without Lubinda.



– Lubinda’s allies insisting he remains acting president.





– Mundubile strategists plotting a formal mechanism to remove Lubinda before the General Conference.



– Chabinga is preparing another media briefing this week. Old guards loyal to Lungu, including Mwila, are meeting privately to consolidate an anti-Lubinda push.





The PF Lubinda enclave is now operating with three centres of factional bases, a constitutional vacuum, and a convention only seven days away.



The biggest irony? As our reader Haggai Muzeya reminded us, PF has never held a true elective convention. Not under Sata. Not under Lungu. Voice votes. Pangas. Choirs. And declarations from the podium. History may repeat itself.





A tsunami is building. If Lubinda refuses to step back, PF may enter its first real convention already fractured beyond repair. If Mpankata proceeds, Lubinda may disown the outcome. Chabinga may issue a fresh injunction.





The courts may be asked to decide legitimacy again.



This is The Dateline!



