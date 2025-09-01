PF welcomes President  Hichilema’s apology over Lungu funeral as a step toward reconciliation

The Patriotic Front (PF) has described President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent apology concerning the prolonged funeral arrangements of former president Edgar Lungu as a step in the right direction.

PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda said the President’s words carry significance especially in light of the sensitivity surrounding the Lungu family during this period of mourning.



He noted that Hichilema’s acknowledgment of the family’s concerns was an important gesture that could help ease tensions that have persisted since the passing of the former head of state.

Nakacinda expressed hope that President Hichilema’s commitment to address the concerns of the Lungu family once the funeral is concluded will be fulfilled in good faith.

He emphasized that the PF is looking beyond words and will judge the President’s sincerity by the actions he takes after the burial.

According to Nakacinda, the apology marks the first time President Hichilema has publicly recognized the impact that the prolonged funeral has had on the family, the country, and the wider region.

He argued that this recognition was not only necessary but also overdue.

On Friday, President Hichilema stated that he was prepared to listen and attend to the issues raised by the Lungu family once an honorable funeral had been accorded to the late former president.

He stressed that he remained conscious of the family’s feelings and did not wish to aggravate the pain they were already enduring.

The President’s words were widely reported and stirred mixed reactions across Zambia, with some welcoming the gesture while others questioned the timing and motivation behind the apology.

For the PF, however, Nakacinda insisted that this was an opportunity for the government to rebuild goodwill and demonstrate respect not only for the Lungu family but also for the office of the former head of state.

He added that a dignified handling of such matters sets a precedent for how the nation treats all former leaders regardless of political differences.

The PF faction further suggested that reconciliation on such sensitive issues could foster national unity at a time when Zambia is deeply polarized politically.

They urged the government to seize the moment to heal divisions rather than deepen them.

Civil society groups and commentators have also weighed in, with some urging both the government and the PF to focus on unity and respect during this difficult national moment.

Analysts note that the politics surrounding Lungu’s legacy have already divided opinion, and mishandling the funeral process risks escalating tensions further.

President Hichilema’s apology, therefore, could serve as an opening for dialogue and mutual understanding if both sides act with restraint.