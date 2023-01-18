PF WILL MAKE HISTORY…. by becoming the first political party in Zambia to bounce back to power – Chilubi MP Hon Mulenga Fube

PF WILL MAKE HISTORY – HON FUBE

…. by becoming the first political party in Zambia to bounce back to power

Lunga… Wednesday January 18, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Chilubi Member of Parliament Hon Mulenga Fube says the former ruling party Patriotic Front will make history in Zambia as being the first political party to bounce back to power in 2026.

Hon Fube says most people have realized that they made a mistake of entrusting the UPND with state power.

He said it is not a secret that the UPND under President Hakainde Hichilema has failed to deliver their campaign promises.

He was speaking in an interview with Smart Eagles in Lunga District, Luapula Province, where he is with other MPs to drum up support for the PF Itala Ward candidate Boniface Chalwe ahead of this Friday’s ward by-election.

“On 12th August 2021, UPND with the help of America managed to make a hole into the PF boat but the boat is repairable. That’s why PF has taken the boat to China for proper mending in readiness for 2026 polls. The boat will sail with more speed once the hole is repaired,” he said.

“The belief that former ruling parties don’t return back to power is a fake one because of different circumstances and under which the ruling parties are kicked out of power. The UPND will be the first ruling party to serve one term if the political trends in the country is to be studied and appreciated.”

He said it is clear that the consciousness of Zambian voters is getting higher every poll year.

“The UPND shouldn’t forget that UNIP and MMD ruled 27 years and 20 years respectively. PF ruled half the period MMD stayed in power but improved the country’s infrastructure 5 to 10 times what MMD did,” he boasted.

“PF has left a strong legacy, which even the propaganda of UPND won’t manage to water down. PF ruled for 10 years and it’s clear with the current political landscape that UPND is headed for a crush in 2026.”