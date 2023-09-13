PF will make history by bouncing back to power – Nakacinda

NEWLY-announced PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says his party will make history by being the first Zambian political party to bounce back to power after defeat.

In a statement after assuming the role of Secretary General of the former ruling party, Nakacinda called on party members to remain resolute and ignore detractors.

“…we are definitely yet to make history by being the first political party in our country to bounce back to power as a renewed, reformed, rebranded and tested revolutionary force for our people,” Nakacinda stated.

He thanked party leadership and members for his appointment as Secretary General saying they had shown unity in the last two years.

“By extension, may I also express my appreciation to the entire nation , friends and those beyond our borders who have shown their support for our cause. We are truly stronger together, and your belief in our mission inspires us daily, he stated.

Nakacinda urged for continued hard work in the party.

“Remember, I can’t do this alone, but together, we are an unstoppable force for positive change. Let’s continue to work hand in hand for the betterment of our nation,” he said.

“At an appropriate time, we shall engage the general public through a presser to unveil the specific marching orders from our party leadership on our tour of duty as Sectretary General. Both our long term and short term deliverable goals,” he added.

Nakacinda’s installation as PF Secretary General is a strategic move by former president Edgar Lungu who sees him a as critical component in his scheme to return to the helm of the party in readiness to contest the 2026 presidency.

Using his henchmen, Lungu is working to ensure the PF does not hold an elective general conference to choose a new leader and has been successful thus this far.

After losing elections in 2021, Lungu wrote to Cabinet saying he had retired from active politics.

However, Lungu has u-turned on his decision to quit politics after his associates convinced him that the prevailing high mealie meal prices would work in his favour if he contested the presidency.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba