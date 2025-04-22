PF WOMEN’S LEAGUE COMMENDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR PARDONING GBM, APPEALS FOR FURTHER CLEMENCY



By Hope Chooma



The Patriotic Front Women’s League has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for pardoning former Defense Minister and Kasama Central MP, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba — also known as GBM.



In a statement, PF Deputy National Chairlady for the Women’s League, Kavumbu Hakachima Hachilonde, described the President’s gesture as an act of statesmanship that has been welcomed across the political divide.



Hakachima says the move has sparked hope for unity and reconciliation in the country.



She has since appealed to the Head of State to extend the same compassion to other jailed former leaders — including former Kawambwa MP Nickson Chilangwa, former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, and former Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela.



Hakachima says these men are not only political figures but also fathers and community leaders whose absence has left deep gaps in their families and constituencies.



While acknowledging President Hichilema’s commitment to the rule of law, she urged him to show mercy — especially as the country marks the holy seasons of Ramadan and Easter.



She believes pardoning the three would not only support national healing but also strengthen Zambia’s democracy through forgiveness and political tolerance.



The Women’s League has pledged full cooperation in ensuring any release conditions are met and says it stands ready to help with the reintegration of the former ministers into society.



Hakachima concluded by expressing confidence in the President’s wisdom and called on him to consider their appeal favorably.