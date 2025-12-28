🇿🇲 CONTEXT | PF’s April Convention Clock, Court Battle & Opposition Unity Problem

The Patriotic Front’s internal crisis has entered a deadline phase, with the Given Lubinda faction now signalling that an elective conference must happen by April 2026. The message is framed as order and procedure. The subtext is survival, in a season where the party’s legal identity, command structure, and electoral usefulness are all being contested at once.





PF faction deputy secretary general Celestine Mukandila says the party is “extremely intact” and dismisses talk of confusion as “within their bubble of imagination”.





He links the delay to court action, saying the Central Committee had agreed on a conference date but “before the 29th of November, Mr Ng’ona decided to file an injunction in a Kabwe court,” and that aspirants later agreed the party could not proceed while “court matters that are subsisting” remained unresolved.





Mukandila’s core claim is that the April window is not optional. “The calendar of the Patriotic Front holding the convention ends in April,” he says, adding: “constitutionally, by April we must go for the General Conference.” His argument is that the party must be seen to respect court orders, while still meeting internal deadlines that speak to legitimacy and organisational discipline.





That discipline theme is not subtle. Mukandila warns he will not “sit and watch indiscipline go on,” and says he would “rather we have very few disciplined people than having a bunch of indisciplined persons.”





He frames the dispute as one about authority, insisting that only the party president, vice-president, and secretary general or secretariat can issue positions that bind the party.





But the political reality is that PF is not only fighting about dates. It is fighting about who speaks, who commands, and who legally owns the brand. The Lubinda enclave is trying to keep internal structures intact while the Robert Chabinga camp asserts control through legal instruments and public counter-messaging. That is why the convention pledge is being presented as a defiant act of identity, not just a routine conference.





This is where Brian Mundubile’s messaging sharpens the pressure. Mundubile says the confusion ends when a credible convention is held and a leader is chosen. “What is creating the confusion is the delayed convention,” he says.





“All we need is a credible process, an accountable process to the convention. Once the convention is held… all this confusion will calm down.” This is a direct challenge to any leadership that cannot deliver a credible conference under legal constraint.





Mundubile also ties the convention problem to the Bill 7 vote fallout. He says six MPs who voted for the Bill disappointed “the whole nation,” especially because they were part of the 29 MPs who endorsed him for party president.





He stresses that these MPs are “representatives of the people” who, in his view, acted against what their constituencies expected.





The April promise therefore reads as damage control on two fronts: reasserting authority after the Bill 7 rebellion, and preventing further fragmentation as rival centres of power multiply. In fact, the struggle is now multi-layered.





Lubinda’s bloc is not simply under attack from outside. It is also being squeezed from within by competing presidential ambitions and rival narratives about legitimacy, procedure, and strategy.





Outside PF’s internal fight, the wider opposition field is displaying the same weakness that PF claims it must cure: multiple candidates, multiple platforms, and no enforceable coordination.





PF central committee member Emmanuel Mwamba has argued that opposition parties are “fielding numerous candidates” and “splitting the votes,” warning that races like Chawama show how three or more credible contenders can hand advantage to the ruling party by arithmetic, not persuasion.





This vote arithmetic matters in a cycle where turnout, mobilisation, and organisational reach decide outcomes more than online enthusiasm.



So the PF April convention pledge is best read as an attempt to restore a centre of gravity before nominations season pressure tightens and before litigation, defections, and parallel press briefings turn into permanent structure.





Mukandila’s line that “the party is a law-abiding party” is also a warning: the PF wants to look institutional while it argues politics, because legitimacy in 2026 will increasingly be tested in courts, registers, and compliance.





The unresolved question is whether a convention can be both timely and credible under legal uncertainty, and whether it can unify a party whose factions disagree on authority itself. If April arrives without a clean process, PF risks entering 2026 as a brand with competing owners, competing candidates, and competing chains of command.





If April arrives with a credible outcome, PF still faces the broader opposition problem Mwamba is pointing at: unity is not a slogan. It is maths, discipline, and enforceable compromise.



