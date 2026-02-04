PF’S CHILUFYA MWEWA URGES ACC TO APPEAL LIVINGSTONE MAYOR’S ACQUITTAL.





‎OPPOSITION Patriotic Front member Chilufya Mwewa says the judiciary should have given due regard to the findings of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the case involving Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai.



‎

‎Speaking at a media briefing, Mr. Mwewa said that although the judgement was in favour of Ms. Muleabai, it was important for the courts to respect and uphold the findings of the ACC, which he believes conducted a thorough investigation.



‎

‎He has since urged the Commission to consider appealing against the judgement, arguing that failure to do so risks protecting wrongdoing at the expense of the public interest.



‎

‎Mr. Mwewa further stated that disregarding investigative findings undermines the integrity of the country’s investigative institutions and amounts to a disservice to the nation.



‎

‎Ms. Muleabai was on 2nd February 2026 acquitted by the Livingstone Magistrate Court of all charges after the court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations against her.



Prime Television Zambia