PF’s deeper problem is the culture of self sabotage- Simon Mulenga Mwila

In all honesty, late president Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Hon. Given Lubinda are the ones who awakened the sleeping monster, Hon. Miles Sampa aka Mbappe. In doing so, they indirectly created another monster, Hon. Robert Chabinga aka Chabz International.





If anyone is looking for who to blame for the challenges in the PF, the finger should be pointed squarely at ECL and Lubinda. Chabz is simply playing the game that was set up for him and right now he is just enjoying scoring goals.





What we are witnessing is not just the rise of an opportunist by the name of Chabz International. It is the slow death of internal political discipline. Parties do not collapse when outsiders attack them. They collapse when they lose the ability to manage ambition, popularity, and succession from within.





PF’s deeper problem is the culture of self sabotage. Every time a figure emerges who connects with the grassroots, the first reaction is reflection but suspicion. Instead of asking why the membership is responding, labels are quickly applied. Desperate. UPND project. MMD guy. Sellout.





Look at Hon. Brian Mundubile. Whether one likes him or not, it is obvious that he is one of the most popular figures in the party today. Yet instead of that popularity being studied and harnessed, it is treated as a threat. That tells you everything you need to know about the current mindset.





A party that fears its own popular figures will never defeat an opponent. A party that constantly suspects infiltration instead of listening to its base will keep creating space for opportunists. And in that space, people like Chabinga will continue to thrive.





This is not a Chabinga problem. It is a leadership failure problem.



Monsters are rarely born in politics. They are created. And once created, they do exactly what monsters do. They survive, they adapt, and they thrive in the chaos left behind.





Right now, the PF is not being destroyed by its enemies. It is defeating itself by not accepting the “obvious” successor and lead all opposition parties to work together!.. Otherwise as things stand we might just be wasting taxpayers money in printing ballot papers for 2026 as UPND will carry the day with ease. 🚶‍♂️





Simon Mulenga Mwila – Aspiring Mayor of Lusaka.

(DBA – Candidate, MBA, LLM, LLB, Legal Practitioner, Commissioner for Oaths, Notary Public)