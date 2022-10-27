PF’s Greyford Monde deposits K200,000 into the Party’s bank account as nominations fee for the position of Party President

HE CALLS HIMSELF BALLY, I AM OFFERING MYSELF AS YOUR GUY – GREYFORD MONDE

…as he joins race for the PF presidency

Lusaka…. Wednesday, October 27, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

The race to lead the mighty Patriotic Front (PF) has just gotten more interesting as Hon Greyford Monde, a former Cabinet Minister and former Member of Parliament for Itezhi Tezhi has submitted his application to contest the top position.

Prior to his application, two other credible politicians, leader of the opposition in Parliament Hon Brian Mundubile and Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya successfully submitted their applications this morning.

And addressing the media at the party secretariat today, Hon Monde said many Zambians today, like the prodigal son, are saying they were better under the PF.

He added that people had three decent meals under the PF regime and that there was money in circulation.

The wishful party president also highlighted that hospitals under the PF had medicine, as opposed to the prescriptions people are subjected to under the New Dawn Administration.

The former lawmaker mocked the UPND Administration as he stated that it is a failed project.

He charged that the only thing that the UPND has succeeded is arresting people, “bundling” them out of Lusaka to distant places.

Hon Monde said the ruling party came into power on a premise of lies and wondered if the trajectory the government has taken will in any way benefit Zambians.

Meanwhile, Hon Monde said as other have called themselves Bally, he is offering himself to be the people’s guy.

“Many Zambians today, like the prodigal son they are saying they were better under the PF. They were eating three meals a day, the hospitals had medicines as opposed to prescriptions being given today, there was money in circulation,” he said.

“Others have called themselves Bally, I am offering myself as your guy. A guy that you can freely interact with, criticize freely and you can easily access…Leadership is servant-ship to the people.”

He stressed that “it is easier said than done” adding that the changing of government has not worked.

The PF has set 28th October, 2022 as the deadline for receiving of application letters for those desiring to contest the Party’s top job.

More aspiring candidates are expected to apply for the top position before the deadline hits.