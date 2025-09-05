PF’s VISIT TO US AMBASSADOR RAISES EYEBROWS AMID THEIR CORRUPT PAST





By Timmy



The recent visit by senior Patriotic Front (PF) leaders to the United States Ambassador, His Excellency Michael Gonzales, has left many Zambians questioning the sincerity of the opposition party’s motives.





While PF leaders presented themselves as champions of democracy and human rights, what they conveniently forgot is that the very Ambassador they went to meet once openly described PF’s governance record as an era when corruption was “industrialized.”





In 2023, Ambassador Gonzales publicly stated that under PF, corruption had reached unprecedented levels, costing Zambia billions of dollars and stifling development. He pointed out how senior government officials enriched themselves, often leaving public office with unexplained wealth, while ordinary Zambians languished in poverty.





It is therefore surprising, if not ironic, that the same individuals who presided over such blatant misuse of public resources are now parading themselves as victims of injustice and selective governance. The Ambassador himself must have been taken aback to see the very faces he once associated with arrogance and disregard for accountability now seeking his ear for sympathy.





Zambians remember too well how PF leaders responded arrogantly whenever they were called out for their excesses while in government. They dismissed every warning, ignored every piece of advice, and intimidated anyone who dared to question them. Today, in opposition, they suddenly want to appear as defenders of freedoms and good governance.





But Zambians are not blind. Under President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government, the fight against corruption is genuine, not selective. Institutions are being restored, accountability is being demanded, and resources are being redirected to the people—towards free education, meal allowances for students, and development projects across the country.



The hypocrisy of the PF leadership running to the very diplomat who once highlighted their destructive record is clear. What they cannot erase is the truth: their corruption crippled Zambia, and today they are only trying to mask that record under the guise of opposition politics.





President Hakainde Hichilema has been clear: the fight against corruption is not about witch-hunting, but about justice and protecting the future of our nation. That is why Zambians continue to stand with him, because they know what PF did when entrusted with power.





The lesson is simple: you cannot run from the truth, and you cannot rewrite history to suit your political convenience.





Fellow citizens, do you agree that PF’s hypocrisy has been fully exposed?

