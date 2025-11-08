PHD Leader Walter Magaya Celebrates Birthday In Remand Prison

Prophet Walter Magaya, the embattled leader of PHD Ministries, has celebrated his 42nd birthday from within the confines of Harare Remand Prison. The occasion marks a stark departure from the opulent celebrations of years past, coming during what is arguably the most challenging period of his ministry.

The spiritual leader has been detained since his arrest last Saturday during a police raid on his Waterfalls prayer mountain, where he was engaged in a period of prayer and fasting. He is confronting a series of grave charges, including five counts of rape and thirteen counts of fraud connected to the sale of residential stands. He was arrested together with his bodyguard and wife.

Church Members Gather For Walter Magaya Birthday Outside Prison Gates

Scores of devoted followers and family members congregated outside the remand prison to mark the prophet’s birthday, transforming the car park into a sea of luxury vehicles and solemn prayer. The atmosphere was one of defiant support rather than festive joy, as visitors took turns to offer their leader messages of hope and comfort.

The day’s events were later continued at a gathering hosted by his wife, Tendai, who was recently granted bail following her simultaneous arrest. She was accompanied by their son, Walter Junior, who has stepped in to lead church services in his father’s absence.

Support for the prophet also poured in from the artistic community. Musician Seh Calaz took to social media to laud Magaya, writing,

“Today, we celebrate the life of a true servant of God – a man whose wisdom, humility and unshakable faith have transformed countless lives. Prophet, you are not just a leader but a father, mentor and inspiration to many across Zimbabwe and beyond.”