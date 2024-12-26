Philanthropist  Dora Moono Nyambe be buried on Saturday at her school

Philanthropist to be buried on Saturday at her school



A PLACE which was once filled with joy by the children who found hope and love has now been filled with sorrow as the children’s smiles faded away to pave the way for tears in mourning their “mother.”



Dora Moono Nyambe has transitioned to life beyond, leaving behind her children and the nation in mourning.





She left her parent’s home in Chibombo to dedicate her life to helping vulnerable children and has left a mark that will forever remain in people’s hearts with her impactful works.



Despite her works not widely publicised before her demise, Dora’s death has been widely posted with some netizens calling on people to give flowers to people while they are still alive.





The 32 year old was not just a teacher who left her lesson on the board but was a practical individual with compassion towards helping vulnerable children, especially in educating them.



Despite being unmarried and not having any biological children, Dora adopted 13 vulnerable children, making herself their mother.



And in just a period of four years, Dora Managed to save the lives of over 500 children whom she helped by offering free education, housing, food and clothing through her school, ‘Footprints Hope’ located in Mkushi district whose motto is, ‘Kindness is Free.’





Among the children she saved were girls who were in child marriages, maids, orphans and vulnerable boys, all who could not afford the ability to attain education despite the government’s policy of free education because they resided in Luana, an area that did not have any school nearby.





The Philanthropist and teacher by profession grew her passion from Tik Tok where she earned her self global recognition with over 4 million followers and over 19 million Likes, also earning her assistance to further push her dream of creating a safe heaven for the children.



Unfortunately, her last day of running her race found her yesterday, a day that her children were in a jolly mood due to the festivities.





In an interview with Kalemba, a teacher at her school, Mubanga Gravies shared that Dora was a kind person, “the best boss that the school staff could ever have.”



Mubanga said the night before she died, Dora, together with her team and children had been sharing a light moment, laughing and sharing stories, until 23:00 hours when she retired to bed.





“At that point, she never complained of being sick or feeling ill. She only woke up around 02:00 hours in the morning of yesterday and drove herself to the nearby clinic which is about 15 kilometers away from the school, after having passed out on different occasions.”



“We were only informed by the clinic that she had died around 04:00 hours, stating that she had low Blood Pressure,” Mulenga said.





And just like that, Christmas was ruined for the entire school.



Mubanga added that Dora was far beyond what people knew about her as she helped a lot of families and people but never posted on social media because her selfless personality made her help others without showing off.





“When we received the news of her death, the mood of the school changed. The children were so broken and it is very devastating. Everyone is just sad.” He said



“She was very selfless, the best boss I ever had. She never cared about herself but about the well being of the children especially the girl child, and also the boy child. She dedicated her whole life to work for them.”





Now, the school which was once a happy place is a mourning ground for its founder. The children who smiled at her face are now crying at the call of her name.



Burial is expected to be on Saturday at the same school.





“Our aim right now is to ensure that we keep her legacy and vision going by ensuring that her school remains running and that these children continue receiving the free education, shelter and food they have been receiving because that is what Dora lived for and that is the only thing we can do for her in death,” added Mubanga…https://kalemba.news/local/2024/12/26/philanthropist-to-be-buried-on-saturday-at-her-school/



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba December 26, 2024