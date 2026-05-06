Physically healthy actress begs court to allow her to di£ by assisted su!c!de

A Canadian actress who is physically healthy and admitted she has an “embarrassment of riches’’ is begging a court to allow her to di£ by assisted su!cide.

Claire Brosseau, 49 — a Montreal-based actress who has appeared in dozens of movies alongside the likes of James Franco and other stars — said she hasn’t left home in months because of severe bipolar and post traumatic disorders.

“It’s unbearable. Every morning I wake up, I don’t think I’m going to make it through the day,” Brosseau said outside the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Monday, May 4, according to the Canadian Press.

Brosseau said she was forced to seek assisted su!cide when she failed multiple past attempts to end her life, including by overdosing on drugs, slashing her wrists and even eating peanuts, which she is severely allergic to, the New York Times said.

The actress said she is in court pushing for her right to d!e because — despite having “an embarrassment of riches,” including friends, a devoted family and a beloved Maltipoo, Olive — she can’t endure the “unrelenting suffering” any more.

“This is an extraordinary remedy which we are pursuing, but the situation that Claire finds herself in is also extraordinary,” Brosseau’s lawyer, Michael Fenrick said Monday, adding that he hopes a court date will be set before summer.

Brosseau’s parents and sister have said they were horrified when the actress first told them of her plans to try to di£ despite the fact that she is physically healthy, a situation the law bans.

“I was furious. I really saw it as giving up,” her sibling, Melissa Morris, 51, told the Times.

Her mother, Mary Louise Kinahan, told the outlet, “No mother ever wants to lose a child before them, but no mother wants to see incredible suffering.’’

Even one of Brosseau’s two psychiatrists said, “I believe she can get well.

“I don’t think [assisted su!cide is the best or only choice for her,’’ Dr. Mark Fefergrad told the Times.

Brosseau’s other psychiatrist, Dr. Gail Robinson, said, “I would love her to change her mind.

“I would hope that she would not have to do this. But I will support her,” the expert told the outlet.

Brosseau had described writing in her Hello Kitty diary at age 8 that she hoped to di£ and sitting on train tracks and when young, thinking, “It would be better for me and for everyone else if I weren’t here,” the Times said.

She revealed in an open letter published last year that she’s tried over two dozen medications, several types of behavioral, talk, and art therapies, and electroconvulsive therapy over the years but to no avail.

She has been fighting since 2021 for access to euthanasia under Canada’s controversial Medical Aid in Dying.

In 2024, she and advocacy group Dying with Dignity sued the Canadian government arguing that MAID excludes those whose underlying condition is a mental illness rather than a physical condition, which violates the constitution.

Brosseau, who is single and has no children, is now seeking a constitutional exemption that would allow her to commit su!cide despite not having a physical ailment.

She said she would reluctantly di£ in a hospital, so she could donate her organs, but in her final moments, she wants to be alone to save her loved ones the trauma of watching her go.

“And it’s been too much already,” she told the Times. “It’s enough.”