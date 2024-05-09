PICTURES: Edgar Lungu interacts with traders at City Market in Lusaka

Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Fellow Citizens,

This morning, I along with a few of my colleagues went into our Lusaka Central Business District (CBD) just to have a feel of how our traders are fairing with this apparent high cost of doing business. While we toured the CBD, we came across a woman trader selling tomatoes and onions by the roadside and stopped to buy some for our homes, I was personally amazed by how high the prices of commodities have become under the current regime.

When I asked the woman why one tomato was costing not less than k5, she replied, ” Daddy vintu vonse vadula, ma order nayo Ku Soweto uku mitengo bana lunda (Sir, prices of everything have gone up).” Please find time to go through the town centre and Soweto Market, and you will be shocked.”

Taking up her challenge, I decided to pass through Soweto Market and Lusaka’s Central Business District (CBD) to see for myself. True to her words, prices of commodities are indeed very high for ordinary Zambians and something drastic has to be done by those in authority to ensure that our people’s lives are made much more bearable than the apparent situation.

However, my word of encouragement to all entrepreneurs, whether small, medium, or large, is this: don’t lose hope; continue working hard fikabalansa, fikapanga sense.

As I reflect on my visit to the CBD today I urge all fellow citizens to continue to support all local businesses, no matter how small or big they may be, because that’s how we will impact our country’s economic growth by empowering each other.

God Bless!