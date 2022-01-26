Pilato’s False Assertions, A Response

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

I am not in the habit of responding or rebutting stories about what people say or opinions they offer about me.

But I have found it prudent to respond to Chama Fumba who goes by the artist stage name; Pilato.

In his widely circulated article; “Don’t be like Mwamba, defend ideas”, he has stated that I have changed my position about freedom of expression and the law on criminal defamation of the President.

He also states that “young people should not be like Emmanuel Mwamba by defending personalities but defend principle.”

Because of the social-media traction his article has gained, and the numerous false assertions he puts about me, I thought I could give a measured response.

I guess Pilato is speaking on the matter because I handled his case when he fled to South Africa in January 2018 and declared a self-imposed exile.

In his public and media statements issued, he stated that his life was in danger back home in Zambia as he had received threats because of his song;

“Koswe Mu mponto”.

Amnesty International South Africa issued a statement stating that it had taken interest in the matter and was handling Pilato’s case.

When I learnt of this and in my capacity as Zambia’s High Commissioner accredited to South Africa, I promptly invited Pilato and Amnesty International to my office for a meeting to resolve this clear misunderstanding.

MEETING WITH AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

Although Pilato refused to meet me and issued a derogatory statement against me questioning my integrity and calling me names, I refused to respond to it and focused on resolving this misunderstanding.

Amnesty International officials came to the office following my invitation.

In our discussion, there was mutual agreement that the threats against Pilato were not from the state or state or government officials.

This is important in international relations and standards defining the fate of such cases.

Further, although there were voice notes and videos issued by some party cadres against Pilato annoyed about the song, “Koswe Mumponto”, there was no evidence of threats from the Patriotic Front party, save from a low ranking official without any authority from Kabwe.

Infact, if South Africa granted asylum based on Pilato’s assertions, it would have been a very rare case as Zambia is highly ranked as a democratic and open society government in the world.

MEDIA ENGAGEMENT

When this process was completed I appeared on various media platforms defending the democratic and historical credentials of Zambia assaulted by Pilato.

I also put it to Pilato that his claims were not founded and his disparaging remarks issued abroad about the Edgar Lungu government were mere politics he was engaged in as an artist and activist.

I reminded the audiences that Pilato had previously issued songs with stronger lyrics than the ‘Koswe Mu Mponto’ which could not be a basis for his seeking exile.

In 2015, Pilato issued “Alungu Anabwela“, a remake or parody of the famous Pitchen Kazembe’s “Aphiri anabwela”.

I also encouraged Pilato to go home as no one would harm him and urged him to appear in court where he had an outstanding case.

Plato and others were later acquitted of this case.

I later reached out to Pilato and he was gracious enough to meet me privately.

We had a meal and I gave him a ride in my car and dropped him at the place he was going to.

WHY IS EMMANUEL MWAMBA SPEAKING NOW

First of all, I have joined politics, and the conduct of civil and political affairs will demand that I air my views and express myself freely as frequently as possible.

I noticed that there is a chorus especially from UPND supporters who keep on demanding why I am speaking now and why “I kept quiet during the tyrannical regime of President Edgar Lungu”

Does this mean a loss or lack of integrity or loss of principle on my part?

This matter is rising largely out of ignorance.

Government is a bureaucratic infrastructure with each part, like a spoke in a wheel or like a key in a piano, playing a particular and specific role.

I was an Ambassador playing an assigned international role.

Further, the President has special advisors, Cabinet Ministers and Permanent Secretaries to help him run government.

For example, the mistakes, errors, omissions and commissions being made by this New Dawn government, you will not see any Cabinet Minister, Permanent Secretary or Ambassador criticizing President Hakainde Hichilema in public.

Government bureaucracy and state craft defines and determines how such issues are resolved.

If they are not, Zambian have a final say once in every five years.

PF GOVERNMENT, A TYRANICAL GOVERNMENT?

I also dismiss the characterisation placed on the PF Government as a tyrannical or criminal enterprise, a narrative pushed hard by the UPND.

Zambia is a growing Democracy and will remain so despite attempts by any ruling party to erode that standing.

It is for this reason that an Opposition leader can win elections and actually take power, because of the resilience of democratic institutions such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia( ECZ) and the Judiciary.

What occurred on August 12th 2021 is a demonstration of Democracy where a ruling party loses an election and the Peesident, and state institutions respect the will of the people and ensure that changes take place as expressed through the ballot by the people of Zambia.

If there were misgivings, issues or weaknesses of the PF as a ruling party, voters punished it by voting it out and for the UPND.

CONCLUSION

I have had a rare opportunity to serve in various senior positions and many people will testify that I have served with integrity, commitment, patriotism, diligence, optimism, loyalty and in many cases with distinction.

Once in a while, someone will pass a contrary opinion, I will respect such an opinion. Because it is freedom of expression and the promotion of democracy entails that people hold form or hold their own opinions.

I choose to engage in public discourse without descending into malicious personal attacks.

I choose issues over insults, I rise above the petty to discuss substance.

Thank you.