Pirates fans rally for Jose Riveiro’s return as technical director after Al Ahly exit





Orlando Pirates fans are buzzing with calls for their former head coach, Jose Riveiro, to return to the club as a technical director following his abrupt sacking by Egyptian giants Al Ahly.





The Spaniard, who left Pirates in May 2025 to take the helm at Al Ahly, was dismissed after just four games into the Egyptian Premier League season, culminating in a 2-0 defeat to Pyramids FC on Saturday night.





Riveiro’s tenure at Pirates was nothing short of transformative. Over three years, he delivered three consecutive MTN8 titles, two Nedbank Cups, and guided the Buccaneers to the CAF Champions League semi-finals, earning him a special place in the hearts of the Pirates faithful.





His departure to Al Ahly, while seen as a step up, left many supporters longing for his tactical acumen and calm leadership.



Social media posts have captured the sentiment, with fans urging the club to rehire Riveiro in an director role.





However, Riveiro’s brief stint at Al Ahly was marred by intense pressure and high expectations. Critics labeled him “unqualified” for the role, citing the immense scrutiny at the 12-time CAF Champions League winners, where anything less than dominance is unacceptable.





Despite his efforts, Al Ahly’s slow start with just one win and two draws in their opening league matches sealed his fate.





While some Pirates fans dream of Riveiro’s return, others question whether a technical director role would suit the 49-year-old, who thrived as a hands-on coach.





With Orlando Pirates now under new management, having appointed Abdeslam Ouaddou as head coach, this looks very unlikely.





For now, the Sea Robbers’ faithful can only wait and see if their calls will be answered, as Riveiro’s next move remains a topic of intense speculation in South African football circles.