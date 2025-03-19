*Ba media %*



*PLAN B IN MOTION – A CALL TO STAY VIGILANT*



Ladies and gentlemen,



Let me take a moment to agree with a brother who wrote that *Plan B is in motion abroad*. His words were not just speculation but a warning—a wake-up call to those in power who may have grown too comfortable to see the danger ahead.





He rightly pointed out that government officials and UPND senior members can easily be fooled because they are comfortably enjoying the privileges of power. The air-conditioned luxury of their Land Cruiser V8s has blinded them to the reality on the ground. Meanwhile, their political opponents are not sleeping. They are strategizing, plotting, and laying the foundation for a grand comeback. The warning signs are there, yet they are being ignored. But today, let me open your eyes a bit.





Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) claims to be seeking medical treatment abroad. But I ask—where exactly is he admitted? Which hospital is treating him? And which country is he in? In your minds, you assume South Africa, but do you have any proof?





This is not just about ECL. Why do you think PF senior members, particularly those who served as ambassadors, are frequently traveling abroad? These are not mere vacations or routine check-ups. Look at Chishimba Kambwili—he is also abroad under the guise of seeking medical treatment. Mark my words, next, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) will follow using the same tactic, and many more will join them. But do you know why? Because they need the freedom to plan their next moves without interference. If they were to do it here, they would be charged with unlawful assembly.





Mr. ECL, who claims to be sick, was yesterday making key political appointments in the Tonse Alliance leadership. I ask again—where do you think these meetings are being held? Not here in Zambia, that’s for sure! Plan B is in motion, and UPND risks being caught by surprise at the last minute.





It is time to act. Those seeking medical treatment abroad must be monitored. Unnecessary international trips by ECL’s allies should be canceled. Security should be on high alert. We cannot allow wanted suspects and strategic political figures to freely cross our borders.





How is it that a government with an entire system of immigration officers, state machinery, and secured borders has become a laughing stock? How do individuals like *Kaiser Zulu, Jay Jay Emmanuel Banda*, and *Chilufya Tayali* continue to move in and out of the country without consequences? And now, even a simple figure like *Why Me* has joined the list. Clearly, there are elements within the system aiding these powerful individuals. There are forces at play, and they must be identified before it’s too late.





This is not a time for complacency. The comfort of power should not blind us to the reality of political maneuvering. Let us stay vigilant. Let us be proactive. Let us secure our country from political deception before it is too late.



*Act now!*



*By Ba media %*



*R. Chikanya*