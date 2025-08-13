PLAN B IS REAL, DOCUMENTED – LUNGU’S AIDE



The famous Plan B late former President Edgar Lungu talked about is real and documented, his Political Advisor has disclosed.





After the Constitutional Court barred him from contesting future elections in a case that was suspected to be politically engineered following his growing popularity, Lungu hinted he had another option to win the 2026 elections. He called it Plan B.





Lungu said he was not bothered about Court politics saying the elections would be won on the ballot by voting. He said he was embarking on Plan B which he promised would win the 2026 elections.





The Plan B was a secretly closed plan that even his officials didn’t know. He left not only his opponents but also party officials guessing as to what his Plan B was.





Some Zambians actually have said that the controversy about his death could be part of Plan B. Unfortunately, some think Lungu could not be dead hence this so much push for his body.





If you follow closely the people demanding for his body are his political opponents and their Supporters. Those who never supported him wants to see his body, why?





This could be part of Plan B, we want to see his body that’s when we shall believe, we were shocked to hear such remarks.





Weren’t you surprised that even government despite having declared national mourning and even digging a grave a few days they still wanted to inspect the body. Crazy! Indeed Lungu has shown that he was not an ordinary politician. He has become the first person in Zambia to remain unburied after two months.



