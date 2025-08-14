Plan B or Political Daydream? Dr. Zumani Zimba, You Failed ECL in 2021 Can You Defeat HH Now?





Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo – LLB



As we watch the infighting from within the Tonse Alliance, allow me to respond to what Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba has written.





The public is, quite frankly, enjoying the drama of succession playing out in an alliance that believes it stands a chance of defeating the UPND in 2026.





The reality is that the UPND is now grounded , like it or not, it is scoring and winning on the political field, through CDF, cash for work , free education and other developmental milestones. Against this backdrop, these “Plan B” stories seem less like strategy and more like a political soap opera baba.





Dr. Zimba’s latest claims about a so-called “Plan B” for the 2026 presidential elections are not only speculative but dangerously misleading. Without a signed, documented, and formally adopted agreement, everything he is saying remains political gossip dressed up as fact.





We know that it is nothing more than a narrative aimed at creating false hope in the hearts of those desperate to see UPND unseated.





Let us remember this Dr Chris Zumani Zimba , the Tonse Alliance was a political alliance, not a personal or family trust. It was built by multiple stakeholders , political parties, civic organisations, and other interest groups, each with equal rights in decision-making. It was never created to be a family inheritance passed around like private property.





This raises a crucial question, Does Mama Esther Lungu hold any official position in the Tonse Alliance or PF party? If the answer is “no,” then her presence in private discussions cannot give her legal or political authority to dictate leadership choices for the alliance in the absence of his husband.In my view political power is not transferred through marriage ties it is decided through party and alliance constitutions.





And now, the public can begin to connect the dots. Dr. Zimba’s own revelations place Mama Esther Lungu at the very heart of the so-called “Plan B.” This sheds new light on her recent refusal to allow President Hakainde Hichilema to view her husband’s body and also to bury her late husband in south Africa privately. Many are now concluding that this is not simply about mourning , it appears there is political calculation at play. Chris Zumani Zimba has effectively confirmed that Mama Esther is central to the succession controversy and that her stance on the repatriation of ECL’s remains may be tied to these political manoeuvres. There must be something more to this than meets the eye.





Dr. Zimba’s romanticised story of private weekly meetings, secret candidate reviews, and confidential strategy sessions between himself and the late President is irrelevant in the absence of formal alliance approval.





It must be noted that in politics, a private conversation, no matter how serious, is not the same as a binding political decision. The alliance constitution, not your living room chats, decides leadership.





Now let us address the elephant in the room, Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, you were the Presidential Political Adviser to Edgar Chagwa Lungu in 2021. You had all the instruments of state power ,the presidency, the government machinery, the ruling party structures, and an incumbent advantage. Yet, you still failed to defeat Hakainde Hichilema. You oversaw a campaign that lost not just the presidency, but also critical parliamentary seats.





If you could not defeat HH when you were sitting in State House with every tool of political mobilisation at your disposal, do you honestly believe you can beat him now, without power, without incumbency, and in a political environment where the UPND is more grounded, more organised, and delivering visible wins?





Your own submission confirms what the ruling party, through its Media Director Mark Simuuwe, has repeatedly said, that today there is no opposition in Zambia capable of defeating Hakainde Hichilema. By publicly promoting speculative and divisive “succession dramas” instead of building real unity and strategy, you are not only weakening your own alliance, you are weakening democracy in the country. A strong democracy needs a strong and credible opposition, not one consumed by gossip and internal battles.





The truth is this, Without documented proof, formal endorsement from all Tonse Alliance members, and a concrete strategy that addresses why you failed in 2021, your so-called “Plan B” is nothing more than a political daydream.In my view, the Tonse Alliance is bigger than you, bigger than the Lungu family, and bigger than any secret wish ECL may have had.





Your narrative risks misleading the public, dividing your alliance, and all but guaranteeing an easy victory for HH in 2026 and claiming that UPND rigged some elections. If Tonse truly wants to compete, it must focus on unity, clear strategy, and constitutional processes ,not only in its alliance but also the country at large, not whispered promises from a political adviser who already failed at the highest level.



