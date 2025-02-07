PLAN B WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED, IT HAS WORKED FOR PETAUKE AND WILL WORK NEXT YEAR IN 2026, EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU SAYS



Fellow citizens,



Yesterday, we participated in two by-elections on the same day. While benefiting from state resources—including media coverage and logistical support—the UPND, through their branch, the ECZ, deliberately scheduled two parliamentary by-elections and two ward elections on the same day. This was a calculated strategy to dilute opposition efforts, overwhelm their capacity, and secure victory on their usual mingalato terms. But their tactic failed. Tonse Alliance lost in Pambashe but still won in Petauke amidst structured violence and heavy rigging schemes.





This is an embarrassment to the UPND and a signal from the people of Zambia that going forward, the UPND mingalato will no longer work to distort results and win falsely. From the citizen voting patterns and patriotic voter determination to confront and expose UPND rigging schemes in both Pambashe and Petauke, it is a clear that most Zambians are angry and decided to ensure that the New Dawn regime is a one term government!





In Petauke, I am happy to announce that Tonse Alliance stands on the firm ground of victory— not just any victory, but a resounding victory. The people of Petauke Central have spoken. They have declared, in one voice, that when mingalato are silenced, the will of the people cannot be bought, threatened, or stolen. Congratulations to our new Member of Parliament, Honourable Simon Banda!





Unlike in Pambashe, in Petauke, we participated with a number of governance CSO players that decided, on their own, to deploy their resources and manpower in the constituency to ensure democracy prevails. With this addition, we were able to fully implement Plan B. This difference shows the nation that when the electoral environment is supported by well-meaning actors, such as CSOs and the Church, the difference in outcomes is evident.





In Petauke, UPND’s usual rigging tricks were blunted by our first full implementation of Plan B, which ensured that every voice was heard and every vote that was cast was counted. This is how Plan B shall win and deliver victory countrywide next year. Plan B cannot be intimidated, manipulated, bought or silenced. When UPND deployed their usual tactics of violence, the people and partners met them with unshakable unity, peace, vigilance and the unbreakable commitment ensure that all polling stations were secured for transparency to protect the democratic process. In Petauke, our Plan B has proved that no force—no manipulation, no coercion, no machinery—can extinguish the power of the Zambian people.





Tonse Alliance did not walk this path alone. We thank the churches for their moral and ethical presence during the campaign and voting period. We thank the CSOs for their tireless advocacy and monitoring. We thank the international community for providing resources and standing firm in defense of our democracy.

With your support and presence, mingalato was cancelled and democracy won. To all who supported us in whatever way in Petauke, your presence and your voices helped shine a light where darkness sought to prevail. DZIKOMO!





Once again, I call upon our friends in the opposition—let us work together. Tonse Alliance was launched on 7th November, 2024, exactly 90 days today by parties, civil society and advocates that desired to create a united opposition front with a common goal of ensuring regime change in 2026. In Tonse Alliance, everyone is welcome and we look forward to receiving everyone and secure regime change next year. The political wind from most voters is blowing towards Tonse Alliance: it is the people’s movement and we want you to come on onboard.





Next year, victory is certain if we bring our collective strengths and unite with one purpose as a united opposition. Let us prove that we, though coming from different backgrounds and political stand points can work together, emerge stronger and victorious in the name of democracy in 2026.



God bless you all. God bless Zambia!



Edgar Chagwa Lungu

PF/ Tonse Alliance President