PLANNED REVIVAL OF MOPANI AND KCM A FLOP



…they are failing to pay suppliers and contractors says KASHINGA



Mufulira… Monday March 31, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) Copperbelt Provincial Vice Chairperson Reagan Kashinga says the delay to pay Suppliers and Contractors by Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola Copper Mines is an indication that the planned revival of the two mines has flopped.





And Mr. Kashinga has condemned Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe for speaking against local contractors and suppliers in Parliament.



Local Suppliers and Contractors have been protesting over delayed payments, inadequate business opportunities for locals and favoritism in the awarding of contracts at KCM and Mopani.





Mr. Kashinga said the bringing back of Vedanta to run KCM and the arrival of the Saudi investor at Mopani has not yielded good results.



“We need to remind the people that money from the mines reaches the lowest person on the economic chain through suppliers and contractors. It is a fact that mining companies in particular Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines owe scores of contractors and suppliers money. We are aware that mines owe suppliers and contractors from as far back as 2021,” he said.





“Therefore, it was unfortunate to hear Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe trivialize the issues of suppliers and contractors in Parliament. Instead of speaking for the people through vulnerable suppliers and contractors, Mr. Kabuswe was busy siding with the Investors.”



Mr. Kashinga charged that the much publicised unlocking of Mopani and KCM by the Government is a failed project.





On March 17, 2025, the Copperbelt Energy Corporation sued KCM – seeking to recover K338,910,012.82 months after the mining firm proposed a debt repayment scheme of arrangement for about 676 creditors.



“It is high time Mr. Kabuswe and his UPND Government admitted that the so-called unlocking of Mopani and KCM has flopped. We said earlier that Vedanta return won’t yield results because the investor has no capacity to run the mine. Where is the million dollars investment Vedanta promised to inject in KCM? Where is the money the Saudi investor promised to invest in Mopani? UPND should know that talk is cheap,” he said.





Mr. Kashinga said the UPND regime has betrayed the people of the Copperbelt on Mopani and KCM deals.





“We repeat our earlier warning to UPND that failure to manage the mining sector effectively will cost them votes on the Copperbelt Province in 2026. Don’t play with the minds of the people of the Copperbelt Province. We demand that Mopani and KCM quickly pay suppliers without further delay. It is a pity that Mr. Kabuswe is behaving like a spokesperson for the Chamber of Mines instead of speaking for the people who voted for him. Mr. Kabuswe is betraying his fellow Zambians by siding with the failed investors in KCM and Mopani,” Mr. Kashinga added.





KCM has been insisting that it is fully committed to paying creditors as per the court-approved payment plan, called the Scheme of Arrangement.