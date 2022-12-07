Please Don’t Kill Kaizer Zulu, He Is Not A Criminal- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali
PLEASE DON’T KILL KAIZER ZULU, HE IS NOT A CRIMINAL
Kaizer Zulu remains in hospital as his BP has not stabilised and the presence of police officers guarding him inside and outside the hospital has not helped the situation.
Honestly, how can a patient with BP recover with police officers standing by to pick him.
The security system is even putting pressure on medical professionals to release him irrespective of his condition.
I am not here to shield KZ from the justice, but applying the rule of law by following the right procedure. If the State wants to question KZ, why not allow him to recover then send him a call-out.
We should also be compassionate, we are human, let’s treat each other humanely.
The man spent over two weeks in custody and they want to take him back, this is not justice but vindictiveness.
TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT!!!
Ka Tayali go and shit in Ethiopia. You have killed someone’s daughter….!!
. WHY did you even Marry her??
THIS CHAP IS MENTAL
AS FOR KZ HE SHOULD ALSO BE IN A MENTAL HOSPITAL
You are an unrepentant idiot dog Tanya alya fye. Who told you that criminals are killed in Zambia? If they were to be killed, would you be barking like a rabid dog that you already are? STUPID IDIOT.
Chipuba Tayali. It is good your wife saw through you and left. Kaiser is a flight risk. If criminals were killed in Zambia you would not be yapping like a rabid dog right now.
Is it not interesting that all the politically exposed suspects get sick when they are called to account? Look at Chishimba Kambwili, GBM etc. They all fall sick when they are in trouble. All the bravado disappears and they piss on themselves.