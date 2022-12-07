Please Don’t Kill Kaizer Zulu, He Is Not A Criminal- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

PLEASE DON’T KILL KAIZER ZULU, HE IS NOT A CRIMINAL

Kaizer Zulu remains in hospital as his BP has not stabilised and the presence of police officers guarding him inside and outside the hospital has not helped the situation.

Honestly, how can a patient with BP recover with police officers standing by to pick him.

The security system is even putting pressure on medical professionals to release him irrespective of his condition.

I am not here to shield KZ from the justice, but applying the rule of law by following the right procedure. If the State wants to question KZ, why not allow him to recover then send him a call-out.

We should also be compassionate, we are human, let’s treat each other humanely.

The man spent over two weeks in custody and they want to take him back, this is not justice but vindictiveness.

