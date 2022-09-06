JUSTICE FOR SEAN TEMBO

By Miles B. Sampa,MP (06.09.2022)

Sean Tembo was about attacking me on one of my articles last week when he did not need to as a fellow opposition comrade. When his rights are abused on political grounds however, I don’t wish to be on the side of history “that kept quite when injustice was done to a fellow Citizen”.

If the argument that “law is law” has to hold, then even when Sata was incarcerated without bail or trial, “law was law”. Equally when President HH was incarcerated without bail or trial, then Zambians are supposed to believe that “law was law”.

No bane this is not UNIP era. Majority citizens are now switched on and able to read between the lines. This is the man you have code-named ‘zero’ but I put it to you that without you intending to, all you doing is increase his ratings you perceive ‘zero’ to surge to the figure ‘one’. We saw this script so work with now President HH.

Those who worked hard with cadre interpretation over the Mongu traffic incident guess wake up and go to sleep regretting of their cadre mind arrest and undue incarceration of then opposition leader HH. Not far off to state “History of politics in Zambia is that it repeats itself”. No one seem to want to learn from history for a better current and future Zambia 🇿🇲.

The ‘sleepy’ Easterners have a saying….

“Wamutu ukulu sialewa nkonyo “ (He with a big head, can’t duck knuckles over his head or a leader should be able to take insulting verbal jabs from the people he leads).

As elected MPs, Mayors, Coucil Chairpersons and Councillors, we get insulted daily. ‘Wachimo’ as Presido, the Head of the Armed Forces and number 1 of entire Zambia?

Bad political history does not need to keep repeating itself otherwise it will repeat itself for many years ahead of our life time.

The arresting police officers of Sean Tembo report to the Home Affairs Minister Hon Jack Mwiimbu who was appointed by and reports to President HH. As per my article late last night same time, I wish to restate, “ Bakateka Mulapepa, bwesheniko umutima”.

Please release Sean Tembo from the historical ‘political torture cells’ at Woodlands Police station.

Together We Can

MBS06.09.2022