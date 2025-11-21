PLEASE STOP ENDORSING MY CANDIDATURE; YOU ARE DESTROYING MY REPUTATION IN THE COUNTRY – MUNDUBILE TELLS UPND





PF Presidential Aspiring Candidate Brian Mundubile has asked UPND to stop endorsing his candidature as PF President because that is denting his image within the Opposition Patriotic Front.

Speaking this morning in Lusaka when he met some of the PF MPs that have promised to support him at the forthcoming convention , Mr Mundubile said the image of Ruling UPND is dented across the country adding that it’s a great risk for any well meaning Opposition Presidential Candidate to be endorsed by such a despised ruling party.

“My message to the UPND is that please, stop endorsing me. Your political image is dented in this country because of mismanaging the economy; so I don’t want you to dent mine too”.-ZAI