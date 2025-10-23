PLO Lumumba Demands African Union Action Over Cameroon  Election Crisis





Prof. PLO Lumumba has issued a strong call to the African Union and African Heads of State to urgently intervene in Cameroon.

He claims that credible sources show Paul Biya lost the October 12, 2025 presidential election to Issa Tchiroma Bakary, but is allegedly refusing to concede, continuing a pattern seen over his 40 years in power.



Lumumba insists that the African Union Commission Chairperson must speak out now to protect democracy and prevent Cameroon from descending into chaos.



PLO Lumumba via the PLO Lumumba Foundation ✍