BREAKING NEWS:

Plot to Illegally Remove PF Acting President Given Lubinda Underway!





We are receiving confirmed reports of a highly controversial and potentially ILLEGAL meeting happening RIGHT NOW at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka.





Reliable sources indicate that PF National Chairman, Mr. Mpankata, is personally calling specific Members of the Central Committee (MCC) from various provinces.





Mpankata’s mission is to rally MCC’s known for their consistent absence from meetings to convene for one purpose: a vote to remove Hon. Given Lubinda as MCC and Acting President.





This is a desperate and unconstitutional power grab.



This is not a legitimate democratic process. It is a deliberate attempt to subvert the PF constitution and create chaos.- BWT