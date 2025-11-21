BREAKING NEWS:
Plot to Illegally Remove PF Acting President Given Lubinda Underway!
We are receiving confirmed reports of a highly controversial and potentially ILLEGAL meeting happening RIGHT NOW at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka.
Reliable sources indicate that PF National Chairman, Mr. Mpankata, is personally calling specific Members of the Central Committee (MCC) from various provinces.
Mpankata’s mission is to rally MCC’s known for their consistent absence from meetings to convene for one purpose: a vote to remove Hon. Given Lubinda as MCC and Acting President.
This is a desperate and unconstitutional power grab.
This is not a legitimate democratic process. It is a deliberate attempt to subvert the PF constitution and create chaos.- BWT
Fake News.
Why the Obsession with Hon Given Lubinda?
The President of the Patriotic Front will continue through to the General Conference, and hand over to himself when elected. We know Tribalism is your name, always seeing things in Tribal Lenses. With Hon Given Lubinda in the Patriotic Front, you can’t parade your Tribalism songs against the Patriotic Front..You desperately want Given Lubinda out of the Patriotic Front, for it’s suits your narrative.
Begone Tribalists. No one is removing Hon Given Lubinda from the Patriotic Front.