PLUNDER THROUGH STATE CHAMBERS- Sakwiba Sikota

PLUNDER THROUGH STATE CHAMBERS



30th August, 2024



The United Kwacha Alliance condemns the continued looting through consent judgements entered between UPND leaders, cadres and the Attorney General s’ office. In the wake of serious corruption allegations which were made by one of the former board members of the Anti-corruption Commission, Dr. O’Brien Kaaba who cited the former Director General of the ACC Tom Shamakamba. Dr. Kaaba highlighted shocking details of how state funds are being shared by UPND cadres through consent judgements.



Recently Mrs. Martha Mushipe, a UPND party known figure was awarded over K2 million in another bizarre consent judgement. Again, the state has entered into another consent judgement with 17 UPND cadres. As a country we have not yet recovered from the disclosure by Dr. Kaaba and yet the people in charge of state chambers do not want to exercise restraint and prudence towards public funds.



UKA condemns the selective application of the law and favorable court judgements towards UPND Party leaders and cadres. The resources of the country are not exclusively for the UPND to enrich themselves. We have never seen this abhorrent abuse of power by a party in Government from the time of Independence. We challenge the Attorney General to publish consent judgements that have been awarded by past Governments and the political party the people who were awarded belonged to. UPND should not take the civility of the Zambian people for granted.



We have seen how the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Zambia Professor Mumba has been trekking to court, just to get gratuity he worked for and which UPND has blatantly refused to give him. The former Vice Chancellor contributed to the development of this country through the discharge of his duties but because he is not UPND, he is not Zambian enough to get his gratuity. President Hakainde Hichilema should show leadership and discharge his duties with transparency and fairness. He is creating a precedence which will haunt him and that is the Zambia we do not want going forward.



The repeated utterances by the President of not getting state funds to use for party activities is proving to be a lie, the consent judgements to UPND cadres are just that, funding for the UPND party. These consent judgments represent blatant theft, facilitated through the Attorney General’s office. The compensation and awards account has essentially become a gold mine for UPND, a fundraising scheme that must be stopped by concerned Zambians.



Despite the economic hardships our people are enduring for voting for President Hichilema and the UPND, hope remains on the horizon. The wrongs of today will not go unpunished and unchallenged. A United Kwacha Alliance-led government will govern Zambia with reverence to people resources. We promise unity and inclusivity, transcending tribal and political divisions. We pledge transparency and accountability in governance, improved public services, and consistent policies to promote the welfare of all Zambians.



Sakwiba Sikota SC

Chairperson

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA